‘You walk like a bhai…’: Tamannaah Bhatia recalls being told to look ‘feminine’

Indian actor Tamannaah Bhatia recalled her early days in the film industry when she was told to learn ‘feminine mannerisms’ due to her manly walk.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a recent tell-all with Indian journalist Barkha Dutt on her podcast, prominent actor Tamannaah Bhatia spoke about the early days of her career when she had to start from scratch to get her femininity right, after being a ‘gundi’ throughout her school days.

“I had this one producer who told me that whether you’re walking, fighting, dancing, or expressing anger, you should always look feminine. This was literally the brief given to me when I was working on a film,” Bhatia told the host, adding that she had to start learning to walk like a girl based on the particular character.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

She continued, “That was like the first part of my training. They were like ‘aap na thoda bhai jaisa chalti hain, thoda ladki jaisa chaliye (You walk like a man, try to walk like a girl)’ and I was like ‘Okay, now you’ll have to train me for that’. Because in my school, I was a dada (don). I would fight for samosas. I was a Gundi.”

Bhatia clarified that despite her manly attributes during her teenage years, she was always very clear about her goal in life, which was to be an actor. “I had to become an actress and I had to dance in the snow wearing a chiffon saree,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Bhatia has been in the headlines for quite some time now, more so because of her budding romance with co-star Vijay Varma.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Netflix’s anthology film, ‘Lust Stories 2’, which premiered on the streaming giant last week. The title is her maiden on-screen collaboration with her beau.

Vijay Varma names most annoying habit of Tamannaah Bhatia