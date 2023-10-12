Tamannaah Bhatia’s throwback video goes viral

A throwback video of Bollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia has gone viral in which she spoke about signing her first film at the age of 13 in the clip.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s throwback video on Instagram which is almost 18 years old went viral.

The actor got her first role in 2005 with Chand Sa Roshan Chehra. Bhatia shared the old video of her interview about her debut film and was seen decking up in a blue and orange ethnic look and wearing heavy earrings.

The Jailer actress told the reporters that she was still studying in school and preparing to appear in the 10th standard exams in a few days. She added when she signed the film she was only 13-and-a-half-years-old and now, she was about to complete standard 10.

The actress is known for her work in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films including Sri (Telugu debut), Kedi (Tamil debut), Himmatwala (Hindi film debut in 2013) which was a remake of the 1983 Hindi film of the same name

Tamannaah Bhatia has recently been featured in the lead role with Rajinikanth in Jailer which grossed more than ₹650 crore worldwide.

Instagram users were surprised after watching her video. A user commented that she’s looking 21 here while another said, “This is the youngest Tamannaah ever.” Another Insta user found it ‘Awkward’.