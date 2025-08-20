web analytics
Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Tamar Braxton reveals shocking near-death experience

American singer-actor Tamar Braxton revealed she almost died over the weekend, after sustaining a scary facial injury.

In a shocking revelation on Instagram, R&B singer Tamar Braxton, 48, shared on Tuesday that she is on the road to recovery from a nearly-fatal injury on her face.

Hours after she sparked concerns among fans, with a story repost, reading, “Thank you God for waking me up today,” Braxton followed up with a detailed text post yesterday evening. “I struggled to write this but everyone keeps calling me and honestly, I can’t even really talk anymore I’m so weak,” she penned.

“I almost died Sunday,” she continued to reveal. “I was found in a pool of blood from my friend with a face injury. As the days go by the worse it is, I fractured my nose, lost some teeth and mobility.”

“The way I look at life now is totally different. As my health is on the mend my mental journey begins,” the mother of one, Logan Herbert, 12, concluded, and requested her fans for prayers. “Pray for me for real. I don’t even know what happened to me.”

