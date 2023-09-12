‘Tamasha 2’ ex-contestant names ‘phuppo’ of the house

Actor and ex-contestant of the ongoing reality show ‘Tamasha 2’, Adnan Hussain named ‘phuppo’ of the house.

In a recent appearance on ARY Zindagi’s talk show, ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’, Adnan Hussain was asked who he thinks from his fellow contestants of the reality show needs perfume and a mouth freshener.

He instantly named Aruba Mirza. “She doesn’t need perfume, she is a queen but I would like to gift her one,” Hussain explained.

For a mouth freshener, the celebrity named his fellow actor Faizan Sheikh and added, “Because he is constantly doing politics in the game and is a phuppo [paternal aunt] of the house.”

Though he understood that Sheikh was playing his game that way but went on to urge him not to create misunderstandings among other participants.

At another point, Hussain also termed Sheikh ‘thaali ka baingan’ but clarified that it is strictly about the game and not about his personality outside the ‘Tamasha’ house.

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Tamasha 2’, hosted by ace actor Adnan Siddiqui, started last month with 14 contestants. Adnan Hussain was the third person to leave the house.

Meanwhile, Ali Sikander, Danish Maqsood, Neha Khan, Faizan Sheikh, Junaid Niazi, Aruba Mirza, Natasha Ali and Omer Shahzad are still in the running to bag the winner trophy and prize money.

