Tamasha 2: Adnan Hussain predicts 5 finalists of this season

Actor and ex-contestant of the ongoing reality show ‘Tamasha 2’, Adnan Hussain names participants he thinks would be the Top 5 finalists of this season.

In a recent appearance on ARY Zindagi’s talk show, ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’, Adnan Hussain predicted the five contestants out of the remaining eight, who can be the finalists of the on-air season.

His favourites included Aruba Mirza, Michelle Mumtaz, Omer Shahzad and Ali Sikander. “The fifth person [in this list] could be Junaid [Niazi] or Neha [Khan],” Hussain said.

He explained, “I honestly feel the winner could be Aruba and it should be a lady [in my opinion] because of the way she has come to the show, leaving her family and daughter, and is managing the politics, cooking and everything thrown at her time and again. And yet managed to win the love of audiences and housemates, she is the queen and I really hope she wins.”

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Tamasha 2’, hosted by ace actor Adnan Siddiqui, started last month with 14 contestants. Adnan Hussain was the third person to leave the house.

Meanwhile, Ali Sikander, Danish Maqsood, Neha Khan, Faizan Sheikh, Junaid Niazi, Aruba Mirza, Natasha Ali and Omer Shahzad are still in the running to bag the winner trophy and prize money.

