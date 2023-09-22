Tamasha 2: Zainab Raza predicts winner of the season

Young model and ex-contestant of the ongoing reality show ‘Tamasha 2’, Zainab Raza predicted the winner of the season.

In a recent appearance on ARY Zindagi’s talk show, ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’, Zainab Raza predicted the participant from the Top 5 of ‘Tamasha S2’, who she feels can pick up the winner trophy in Saturday’s finale.

“I honestly feel that Omer [Shahzad] can win,” she said of her best friend from the house.

Raza explained, “Firstly he is loving, caring and respectful, not just to me or his friends but towards everyone. He has been the most positive of all throughout and has never gotten into a fight with anyone as such. Also, he is a great contestant and a good team player.”

Moreover, the celebrity shared that Omer, Junaid Niazi and Aruba Mirza are the ones being loved by social users.

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Tamasha 2’, hosted by ace actor Adnan Siddiqui, which started last month with 14 contestants, is heading to its finale on coming weekend.

Zainab Raza was the second person to get eliminated from the house, whereas, Neha Khan, Faizan Sheikh, Junaid Niazi, Aruba Mirza and Omer Shahzad are still in the running to bag the winner’s trophy and prize money.

