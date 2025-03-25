Tamim Iqbal shares first post after heart attack

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has shared his first social media post after suffering a heart attack during a domestic game.

The opening batter was rushed to the hospital after suffering a severe heart attack while leading Mohammedan Sporting Club against Shinepukur Cricket Club at BKSP a day earlier.

Tamim Iqbal underwent a stenting procedure to clear a blockage in his coronary artery.

According to Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials, the former captain has regained consciousness and has also spoken with his family.

The 36-year-old has now shared his first social media post, expressing profound gratitude to those who stood by him during his challenging times.

“The beat of our heart keeps us alive. This beat can stop without any notice – but we keep forgetting about that. When I started my day yesterday, did I have any idea what was about to happen to me?” wrote Tamim Iqbal in his post.

The former Bangladesh captain also thanked the medical teams who took care of him after he suffered a heart attack on the field.

“By the grace of the Almighty Allah and because of your prayers, I have come back. I was fortunate to have some incredible people around me during this crisis, because of their prudence and endless efforts I have overcome this danger and come back,” he further stated.

In his heartfelt post, Tamim Iqbal also reflected on life and the importance of supporting one another.

“Some incidents remind us of reality, remind us of how short life really is. In this brief life, if nothing else, we should all stand by each other during crises – that is my request to you all,” the former Bangladesh captain said.