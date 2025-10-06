Tandlianwala: Two children killed, 7 injured as roof collapses due to rain

TANDLIANWALA: Two children lost their lives and seven others were injured after the roof of a house collapsed due to rainfall in Tandlianwala, a city in Punjab, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the incident took place in Village 609, where the roof—constructed with T-iron (TR) and girders—gave way during the rain.

Upon receiving the alert, rescue teams responded promptly, pulling the bodies and injured from under the debris and shifting them to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. Among the injured are two women and five children. The condition of two women is reported to be critical.

The deceased have been identified as 12-year-old Raheela and her 9-year-old brother Abu Zar. Local residents reported that the downpour also caused damage to several other homes in the area.

Earlier, at least seven people, including five children, lost their lives and several others were injured when the roof of a private academy collapsed in Sukheke town near Pindi Bhattian on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene immediately after the incident was reported and launched a search and rescue operation. Several individuals, including students, were trapped under the rubble. Seven bodies have been recovered so far.

The deceased include five children, while the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital where they are receiving medical treatment.