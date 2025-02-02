India is the most feminist country in the world: Tanishaa Mukerji

Bollywood actor and reality TV personality Tanishaa Mukerji argued that although feminism is a Western concept and doesn’t fit in the Indian culture, India is the ‘most feminist country in the world’.

In a new interview with a digital media outlet, actor Tanishaa Mukerji said that she doesn’t believe in the idea of feminism, as it is an American term and a Western concept, which doesn’t align with Indian values and culture.

“This word has come from America, which is the most non-feminist country,” she argued. “I am sorry, but what kind of country is it where women are not allowed to have abortions in certain states? A woman has not become president. For years, women were not allowed to vote, and you think you have freedom there?”

In contrast, the ‘Bigg Boss’ alum asserted, “India is the most feminist country in the world.”

“Yes, we have issues, but it’s not because women don’t have respect in our culture. There is respect for women in Hinduism, it is ingrained in both men and women, but because of the British, our culture has deteriorated,” Mukerji claimed. “And because of overpopulation, our society has deteriorated.”

“Crime is a result of overpopulation, not a result of culture. Lord Krishna never disrespected Radha, Lord Shiva has never disrespected Mata Parvati. So it’s not there in our culture. We are a very free, very strong women’s country,” she stated.

