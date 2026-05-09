Tanishq bets on resilient gold demand to drive growth

India’s Titan on Friday forecast up to 20% annual ​revenue expansion over the next five years, as the country’s ‌top jeweller by sales banks on resilient demand for gold. Large jewellery groups in India are benefiting from a rising affluent population, with branded chains, including Kalyan Jewellers and ​Titan’s Tanishq, gaining share from independent stores.

“(Near term), 15% to 20% (revenue ​growth) is something that we ought to do. If we don’t ⁠do that much, we won’t be doing justice,” Ajoy Chawla, Titan ​managing director, told analysts, citing the strength of large chains and India’s consumption ​growth.

However, rising gold prices due to macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty have increased costs for the sector, with Titan reporting a 46-basis-point hit to profit margin, which was at 5.8% ​in the fourth quarter.

The Tata Group company’s expenses surged 85% and profit ​rose 35% to 11.79 billion rupees, which missed analyst expectations, according to LSEG data.

The ‌company ⁠posted high single-digit buyer growth, compared with near-flat growth in the previous three quarters.

Overall sales of products jumped 48% to 206.07 billion rupees ($2.18 billion), led by a 46% advance in its mainstay domestic jewellery business.

In 2025-26, Tanishq owner Titan crossed ​750 billion rupees ​in annual revenue ⁠for the first time, a 34% surge as gold prices surged.

Shares closed up nearly 5% at 4,509 rupees after the ​results, taking their yearly advance to more than 11%, ​outperforming an ⁠about 7% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

Consumer goods consultant Akshay D’Souza said “the market is rewarding” continued growth in Titan’s jewellery business and its steady ⁠retail ​expansion. Fiscal year 2027 could see healthier ​margins as gold prices stabilise, he added.

Separately, Kalyan Jewellers reported a sharp rise in quarterly profit on ​Friday.