Influencer Tanner Martin announces his own death at 30

Utah-based influencer Tanner Martin, who began documenting his journey after being diagnosed with colorectal cancer at the age of 25, has announced his own death after five years.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

As reported by foreign media, influencer Tanner Martin, who was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in November 2020, has died after battling the illness for five years. In a pre-recorded video, shared by his wife, Shay Wright, on their Instagram handle, Tanner and Shay, the new father announced his own death at 30.

“Hey, it’s me, Tanner, if you’re watching this, I am dead,” Martin began in the clip, published on Wednesday.

“I had a heck of a life. I decided to make this video announcing my death because I saw someone did that, like, a year or so ago, and I think it’s a good opportunity to get all your thoughts out,” he continued, adding that he wanted to be thoughtful of what Wright would need during this time. “But you guys, life was awesome. I really enjoyed it while I was here. Hopefully, I believe there’s something after this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shay Martin (@tannerandshay)

“I’m excited to meet those people, and hopefully we’re hanging out now and making fun of all you nerds,” he joked, before conluding his video saying, “But I love you guys, and seriously, thanks again for all your support and helping to make the last years of my life here on earth like fun and enjoyable and helping me be comfortable.”

Sharing the video on social media, Wright captioned, “May the force be with you from our angel force ghost🤍 see the next video for his wish.”

Notably, Martin and Wright, who got married in 2018, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, last month.

In the following video, he shared his final wish of raising donations for his wife and their 5-week-old daughter, AmyLou’s, future financial needs, via a GoFundMe page.

Also Read: Mikayla Raines: Tributes pour in after YouTube star dies