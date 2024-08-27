Is ‘Tanu Weds Manu 3’ finally happening?

Indian filmmaker Aanand L Rai confirmed ‘Tanu Weds Manu 3’, a threequel to his hit franchise, starring R. Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut, is officially in the works.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, filmmaker Aanand L Rai, of ‘Raanjhanaa’ and ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ series fame, confirmed that he is working on the third part of the blockbuster franchise.

“I know there have been questions. Where Tanu Weds Manu Returns ended… does it deserve to get a sequel from there? It only depends on the story, nothing else,” he said and hinted, “We are working on the story.”

“It is a big responsibility to get the characters back with a bigger story. I am on it, and I will be on floors the day it’s cracked,” added the filmmaker, whose direction credits also include ‘Zero’, Atrangi Re’ and ‘Raksha Bandhan’.

Rai continued, “If I only want to make money out of it, I can start the shoot in the next three months. If I want to tell a story to my audience for more satisfaction than what they have, then I have to work hard. Work is on in full swing.”

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Fashion’ sequel is officially in the works!

“The pressure to live up to the benchmark the second part set is real,” he confessed, adding that he is ‘not trying to play safe’.

“When you’ve achieved a hit film, it definitely becomes a significant challenge. But that’s the exciting part of our business. You have to handle the responsibility thoughtfully and not let the pressure overwhelm you,” he concluded.

Rai also hinted that the threequel ‘Tanu Weds Manu 3’ is expected to go on the floors sometime next year.

Notably, both the films of the ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ franchise, about an NRI doctor Manoj Kumar Sharma and his wife Tanuja Trivedi, were Box Office hits.