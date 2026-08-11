Tanya Reynolds reveals 'Ted Lasso' S4's toughest new character

An Apple TV+ production by Jason Sudeikis’ Ted Lasso brought a good, optimistic feeling to AFC Richmond through the hit series.

However, Tanya Reynolds appeared as Alice Chilton in season 4 as the coach of the same club’s women’s soccer team. Her portrayal stands in stark contrast to Lasso’s endless optimism. Chilton, on the other hand, comes across as hard-nosed, no-nonsense, and intimidating.

Previously, in an interview with Variety, she stated, “She’s a real juicy onion”, but what is surprising is that Reynolds revealed Sudeikis, who is also starring and serving as co-creator, offered her the role without a script.

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Instead, he gave her a detailed breakdown of her role in Ted Lasso and left the actress to her devices to come up with the portrayal. She added, “Jason had given me a very detailed rundown of who she was and what her storyline was. [Alice] was so far away from me, and it was a process of trying to figure out why she was so tough, why she was so cold and standoffish. I was trying to understand the psychology of that.”

Besides her guarded portrayal, Reynolds is among several new faces who joined season four of Ted Lasso, which premiered on August 5.