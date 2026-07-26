Tarar says JAAC-India nexus behind anti-state campaign

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Sunday said that the nexus between the banned Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) and India had been exposed.

He said the India-linked network is orchestrating an anti-Pakistan social media disinformation campaign.

Speaking to the media, Tarar said a coordinated campaign had been carried out on social media to incite the public against state institutions.

He said that individuals associated with the banned JAAC would have to answer to the nation for their actions.

The information minister further said that the network is involved in spreading misinformation and is creating distrust between the public and state institutions.

“If the leaders of the banned JAAC are truly sincere about the interests of Kashmir, they should participate in the democratic process and contest elections,” Tarar said.

“A movement driven by weapons and violence cannot be associated with the Kashmir cause,” he added.

Tarar also claimed that security forces had arrested an individual involved in an anti-Pakistan propaganda campaign while operating under the guise of a digital marketing business.

Earlier, security agencies uncovered a social media disinformation campaign linked to India’s intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

Alleged RAW operative used social media to intensify online content against Pakistan

Speaking during an interview with senior anchor and analyst Waseem Badami, the facilitator of RAW said that many individuals and businesses purchase digital marketing tools and services to improve the performance of their social media accounts.

According to him, clients approach his company to promote videos and products, while the company provides services that improve the seeming health of their accounts.

The RAW operative said that his company also helps brands increase their follower counts and provides services to boost followers, views, and overall account performance for clients seeking greater online engagement.