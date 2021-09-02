Tarbela Dam filled to max despite unfavorable weather conditions: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has Thursday expressed his gratitude for how the largest Pakistani dam, Tarbela Dam, was filled despite “unfavourable weather conditions” this year, ARY News reported.

In a tweet from his official Twitter handle, the premier said, “Tarbela Dam filled to its max level yesterday despite unfavourable weather conditions this year.”

Alhamdulillah, Tarbela Dam filled to its max level yesterday despite unfavourable weather conditions this year. This is a good omen for agriculture & hydel generation. Appreciate the team at WAPDA/IRSA for improved water regulation. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 2, 2021

He started off with “Alhamdulillah”, marking his gratitude for how the dam was blessed with holy support.

“This is a good omen for agriculture and hydel generation,” said PM Imran Khan as the water will be apportioned to irrigation across Pakistan.

The PM further appreciated the teams at the Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) for improved water regulation.

Sindh resorts to rotation program due to soaring water shortage in Indus

However, the irrigation authorities in Sindh just resorted to a rotation programme, earlier this week, due to the decreasing water levels at the barrages across Sindh, sources told ARY News.

The water shortage is worsening with each passing day at barrages due to reduced upstream flows in Sindh, forcing irrigation authorities to resort to a rotation programme to apportion limited water among all recipients in measured quantity.

Presently, water shortage at Guddu and Sukkur barrages has reached to 35 per cent and 27pct respectively, irrigation department sources said.