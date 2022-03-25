Friday, March 25, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Naeem Ashraf Butt

Tareen group MPA meets CM Usman Buzdar

test

LAHORE: A member of the dissident Tareen group called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday, ARY News reported.

MPA Taimoor Lali met the chief minister at 90 Shahrah-e-Quaid-i-Azam. Provincial Minister Rai Taimoor was also present on the occasion.

Also Read: No-trust on agenda as crucial NA session begins today

Sources said as many as six members of the Tareen group that is insistent on a minus-Buzdar government have met the chief minister. Four disgruntled MPAs, including two provincial ministers, have met with a key figure at the Chief Minister’s Office, they added.

However, the sources said, the ministers have not yet hold a meeting with the chief minister.

Also Read: Cracks appear within Tareen group as five MPAs meet Usman Buzdar

Earlier, it was reported that cracks have started to appear within the group of estranged Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen after as many as five members of Punjab Assembly (MPAs) met Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Comments

Naeem Ashraf Butt

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.