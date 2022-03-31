Tareen group takes centre stage as race on for Punjab CM office

LAHORE: The dissident Jahangir Khan Tareen group of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has taken centre stage in the politics of Punjab as both the government and opposition are making efforts to get JKT group support for the chief minister-ship of Punjab, ARY News reported

According to sources, Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi – PTI’s nominee for Punjab chief minister — has intensified efforts to get the support of Tareen group and other opposition dissident lawmakers in the formation of the provincial government after Buzdar’s resignation.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that PML-Q leader Pervaiz will reach out to Tareen group today (Thursday) where he will urge the disgruntled faction of the ruling PTI to support him for Punjab CM office.

They said members of Tareen group would gather in Lahore on Thursday (today) to take a final decision on no-confidence motion in Centre and Punjab after deliberation with all his supporters.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) disgruntled stalwart Jahangir Tareen on Thursday held talks with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar to discuss the current political situation of the country.

In a telephonic conversation, both Ishaq Dar and Jahangir Tareen spoke about the no-confidence motion moved against Usman Buzdar in the Punjab Assembly. Buzdar has submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday but the resignation is yet to be accepted.

Earlier, Aleem Khan group, a disgruntled faction of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), refused to vote for Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the ruling party’s candidate for Punjab chief minister post.

We will vote in favour of the opposition candidate for Punjab chief minister election, a spokesperson of the Aleem Khan group Khalid Mahmood confirmed, saying that every loyal worker of the PTI has reservations over PML-Q’s Elahi nomination for Punjab CM slot.

