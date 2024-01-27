Target killing attempt leaves one critically injured in Karachi

KARACHI: A firing incident was reported from Karachi, leaving an individual seriously injured, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The police officials claimed that the injured person, a resident of Pan Mandi, was en route with his family for dinner when the firing incident occurred near the Aram Bagh area.

The police asserted that the incident seemed like a target-killing attempt, adding that the injured person has a criminal record and spent one year in jail under an extortion case.

Meanwhile, the condition of the person is said to be critical.

Earlier this week, CCTV footage of the firing incident emerged showing two armed men opening fire leaving one dead, and four injured before fleeing from the scene.

A firing incident at a shop was reported near Karachi’s Abul Hassan Isphani Road, in which an individual was killed while four others sustained injuries.

As per the CCTV footage, the four unidentified armed accused arrived at the scene on two bikes, two suspects – wearing caps and helmets – went towards the shop and opened fire.