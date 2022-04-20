Tariq Fatemi appointed SAPM on foreign affairs

ISLAMABAD: Tariq Fatemi, a key figure named in the Dawn leaks inquiry, has been appointed special assistant to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to ARY News, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has appointed Tariq Fatemi as Special Assistant for Foreign Affairs. He was one of the main characters who were named in the Dawn leaks scandal.

A notification has also been issued for the appointment of Fatemi as Special Assistant for Foreign Affairs. It should be noted that he was removed from the same post in 2016 after being named in the Dawn Leaks inquiry.

It may be recalled that the former envoy had earlier been the Special Assistant to the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for Foreign Affairs from 2013 to 2017. Read more: PML-N leaders question Tariq Fatemi’s presence in economic meeting

Who is Tariq Fatemi?

Tariq Fatemi, 72, was born in Dhaka in 1944. Fatemi holds a Bachelors and Masters degree in Arts.

The former special assistant to the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Foreign Affairs Fatemi was named in the Dawn Leaks. The allegations levelled against him were made by in the inquiry into a Dawn story.

He joined the foreign service at the age of 29 in October 1969. His career as a diplomat spans 35 years, with a number of high-profile appointments around the world.

