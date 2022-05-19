Tariq Magsi resigns ahead of no-trust move against Balochistan CM

QUETTA: Ahead of no-confidence motion against Balochistan chief minister (CM) Abdul Qudus Bizenjo, provincial minister Nawabzada Tariq Magsi has resigned from his office on Thursday.

Tariq Magsi, a Balochistan MPA, who is supporting a no-confidence motion against Balochistan CM Abdul Qudus Bizenjo, resigned as minister and forwarded his resignation to the acting governor Jan Muhammad Jamali.

Magsi announced to resign from the cabinet on Wednesday.

Read more: NO-TRUST MOVE TO BE TABLED AGAINST CM BALOCHISTAN

News about a motion of no-confidence to be submitted against Bizenjo started doing rounds on Wednesday. The motion is expected to be moved within 24 hours.

The parties supporting the no-trust move included Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Awami National Party (ANP) and PTI and they, according to sources, have completed their consultation on the matter.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson to Chief Minister Balochistan has said the vote of no-confidence against CM Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo would be defeated.

According to details, the spokesperson to CM Balochistan has said that they had been anticipating a vote of no-confidence for some time now and that it will be defeated easily.

