FIA registers case against ex-NADRA chief

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a case against former National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) chief Tariq Malik over alleged financial irregularities and corruption worth $25 million.

According to details, the case has been filed against former NADRA Chairman Tariq Malik, former Chief Project Director Gohar Ahmed Khan, and 11 other officials.

The action was taken on the Interior Ministry’s directives following a report by Transparency International highlighting major discrepancies in the procurement process.

The accused officials are alleged to have violated Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules, received kickbacks and commissions, and caused significant losses to the national treasury.

FIA sources confirmed that several other officials, including the Chief Project Officer, have also been named in the case. Charges include corruption, misuse of authority, and criminal breach of trust.

According to the FIA, NADRA purchased smart cards at highly inflated prices—while the market rate was 3 cents per card, NADRA procured them for 99 cents each.

In 2020, the price per card was 68 cents, which surged to 99 cents in 2022 without clear justification.

The agency further revealed that tendering procedures were deliberately altered to favor a specific company. Investigations are still ongoing, and more NADRA officials may be implicated as further revelations of multi-billion rupee corruption are expected.

