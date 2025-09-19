IHC Judge Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri moves SC after barred from judicial work

ISLAMABAD: Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri of the Islamabad High Court, who was recently barred from performing judicial work, has filed plea in the Supreme Court (SC), ARY News reported on Friday.

Justice Jahangiri entered the court premises through the litigants’ gate, using a pass card.

He was accompanied by fellow judges, including Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Babar Sattar, who also arrived at the Supreme Court.

In addition, Justice Saman Rafat and Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq were present in the Supreme Court building, signaling a significant development within the judiciary over the issue.

It is to be noted that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) restrained Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri from performing judicial duties in connection with a petition challenging his appointment as a judge on September 16.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Azam Khan issued the order after hearing on the matter.

The order stated that Justice Jahangiri will remain barred from judicial work until the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) announces its decision.

The controversy erupted in July when a letter began circulating on social media purportedly from the KU controller of examinations regarding Justice Jahangiri’s law degree.

The issue resurfaced when the KU syndicate cancelled the degree and enrolment of Jahangiri, who obtained his LLB degree in 1991 under enrolment number 5968.

The decision came a few hours after the detention of academic and syndicate member Dr Riaz Ahmed, who was picked up by police in what appeared to be an attempt to stop him from attending the key meeting. He was released in the evening only after the syndicate decided to cancel the degree.