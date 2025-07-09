Tasha Ghouri breaks silence on Andrew Le Page split

British model Tasha Ghouri has made a rare comment on her breakup from ex-boyfriend Andrew Le Page.

The 26-year-old, who was the first ever deaf contestant on Love Island, went public with Le Page in 2022 during the eighth series of the reality show.

However, Le Page left fans stunned in February this year when he revealed that he and Tasha Ghouri have split.

Reports about their breakup had emerged before that, when they were renovating their home, which they bought together in 2024.

Months after ending things with Andrew Le Page, the British model is now opening up about their relationship and the events leading to their breakup.

“He was the first boy I fell in love with. I learnt so much from him. He taught me so much about love and I will take that with me,” she said during an interview with a UK media outlet.

“It’s weird, I feel like we never had that closing chapter. You know when you have that last chat and you have that closure? We didn’t have that. And I feel like that’s still kind of lingering,” Tasha Ghouri said about their split.

The 26-year-old ‘Love Island’ star expressed hope that she will get to settle things with Andrew Le Page in a civil manner and have “that closure chat”.

“He was also my best friend at the time. He was my everything so I really hope one day when things are settled and we have time to grieve we have time to look back on stuff,” Tasha Ghouri said.

She added, “I really do hope one day we can get back in touch and find that civilness that we had before.”