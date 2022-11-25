Tasneem Haider confirms receiving FIA summons in Arshad Sharif case

LONDON: Tasneem Haider Shah, who claimed to be a spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has confirmed receiving FIA summons for the probe into the killing of renowned journalist Arshad Sharif, ARY News reported on Friday.

Tasneem Haider Shah has said that the FIA summons have been forwarded to his lawyer and he is ready to record a statement in Arshad Sharif killing case.

Shah said due to cases, he cannot travel to Pakistan but is ready to reach his homeland at the suggestion of his lawyer.

He said he stands by his statements regarding the killing of Arshad Sharif and the attack on the former prime minister Imran Khan.

On Thursday, a two-member fact-finding committee set up by the federal interior ministry to investigate the killing of renowned journalist Arshad Sharif summoned Tasneem Haider Shah, who claimed to be a spokesperson of PML-N, on November 29.

Tasneem Haider Shah levelled serious allegations against PML-N top leadership and claimed that the assassination plots against Imran Khan and slain senior journalist Arshad Sharif were prepared in London.

Arshad Sharif’s assassination

The senior journalist and former ARY News anchor was killed in Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23 where he was living in self-exile.

Kenyan police first said that Arshad Sharif was killed in a case of “mistaken identity” but since the seasoned journalist’s post-mortem and his body’s transfer to his home country, several Kenyan news outlets have not only questioned the police’s conduct but have raised questions over the manner in which he was killed.

