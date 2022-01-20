Tax trouble: FBR freezes bank accounts of Aima Baig

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has frozen all the bank accounts of singer Aima Baig over non-payment of taxes.

According to ARY News, FBR took action against prominent singer Aima Baig on Wednesday, freezing her bank accounts for non-payment of Rs 85 million in taxes. The singer however is said to have withdrawn money from accounts before the agency’s action.

As per the sources, the tax department failed to recover the dues from the bank accounts of the ‘Amanat’ singer.

It is pertinent to mention that Baig is is in default Rs. 85 million for non-payment of taxes of past three years, and is stated to have not cleared the dues despite being served with several notices.

As per the earlier development in the tax fiasco, Federal Board of Revenue issued orders to confiscate the vehicles owned by the celeb for recovery of tax arrears from Aima Baig.

Furthermore, the ‘Do Bol’ singer was asked for the details of her assets and bank transactions by the Federal Board of Revenue, following the allegations for concealment of assets on the artist.

According to sources, the singer had been given a 15-day deadline by the board to file a reply, failure to do so will result in legal action against her by FBR.

