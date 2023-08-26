Taxi driver killed in Karachi for resisting robbery

KARACHI: A taxi driver was gunned down by unidentified robbers on Saturday for not stopping a vehicle during a robbery bid near New Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to details, the incident took place when the taxi driver – identified as Mumtaz – was taking passengers back home from Jinnah International Airport to New Karachi.

When the taxi reached within the limits of Bilal Colony police station, unidentified robbers intercepted Mumtaz and asked to stop the vehicle.

Upon resisting and stopping the car, the robbers opened fire on Mumtaz, killing him on the spot. The police have collected evidence from the crime scene while further investigation was underway.

In a statement, the police said Mumtaz was a resident of Nathia Gali and was living alone in Greentown. The family members said that Riyaz, the brother of the deceased Mumtaz, was also killed by robbers 8 years ago.

Earlier in August, unidentified robbers killed a young man for putting up resistance during a robbery bid near Karachi’s Northern Bypass.

The incident took place near Karachi’s Northen Bypass when the victim – identified as Ibrahim – travelling in a Suzuki was shot and killed during a robbery.

He was intercepted by armed muggers riding on a motorbike and as soon as he offered some resistance one of them shot him and rode away.