Taylor Fritz escapes upset trend at DC Open

Three of the top four men’s seeds tumbled out of the Mubadala DC Open on Friday in ​Washington, with third-seeded Taylor Fritz the lone survivor.

Fritz ‌eked out a 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (6) victory over Alex Michelsen in an all-U.S. quarterfinal. Michelsen had a match point at 6-5 ​in the third-set tiebreaker, but Fritz won the ​next three points to advance.

Another U.S. player, Brandon ⁠Nakashima, eliminated top seed and defending champion Alex ​de Minaur 7-6 (5), 6-4. Nakashima amassed a 10-5 edge ​in aces and won 83% of his first-serve points (45 of 54).

Fritz will oppose Nakashima on Saturday.

Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo came from behind to ​down second-seeded Ben Shelton 4-6, 7-5, 6-4. Tabilo ​earned a semifinal clash against Rafael Jodar, who got past fourth-seeded ‌Lorenzo ⁠Musetti 1-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Mifel Tennis Open

France’s Arthur Gea needed six chances to close out the first set, but he eventually recorded a 7-6 (7), 6-3 win over Hong ​Kong’s Coleman Wong ​in the ⁠semifinals at Los Cabos, Mexico.

Gea led 5-4 in the opening set when Wong saved ​two set points. Gea squandered another four ​set ⁠points in the tiebreaker before finally prevailing.

The result sends Gea into his first career ATP Tour final. The 21-year-old ⁠is ​ranked 127th in the world.

Gea’s opposition ​on Saturday will be eighth-seeded Denis Shapovalov. The Canadian edged fifth-seeded ​Cameron Norrie of Great Britain 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.