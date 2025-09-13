Justin Baldoni fails in bid to drag Taylor Swift into courtroom battle

Taylor Swift will not face a deposition in Justin Baldoni’s legal battle with Blake Lively, after a US judge rejected Baldoni’s bid and granted Lively a 10-day extension in the case.

The judge said Baldoni’s team failed to show good cause for trying to extend deadlines and push Swift into questioning after months of delays. He noted that Baldoni had already withdrawn an earlier subpoena for Taylor Swift and had not shown diligence in pursuing it. The court order made clear that scheduling issues linked to Swift’s upcoming album could not justify the late move.

Blake Lively’s lawyers had argued that Justin Baldoni was using Taylor Swift’s name to draw attention to the case. They said Swift never agreed to a deposition and only offered limited availability if forced. The judge accepted this, granting Lively more time to question Baldoni and his Wayfarer Studios partners while shutting down Baldoni’s plan to question Swift.

The dispute comes as Blake Lively presses her claims of harassment and retaliation against Justin Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios, with a trial set for March 2026. Baldoni had hoped to involve Taylor Swift over her work on the soundtrack for It Ends With Us and her personal ties to Lively, but the judge dismissed those efforts as lacking evidence.

For now, Taylor Swift has avoided being pulled directly into the legal fight, Blake Lively has secured a procedural win, and Justin Baldoni faces growing pressure in court as new allegations also surface against him.

