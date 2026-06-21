Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are reportedly taking steps to mend their friendship after months of speculation surrounding an alleged rift between the longtime friends.

According to recent reports, the singer and actress have reconnected through private conversations and are gradually working to rebuild trust following a period of tension that sparked widespread discussion among fans and entertainment media.

The latest development comes amid claims that Taylor Swift has invited Blake Lively to her upcoming wedding celebration with NFL star Travis Kelce. Sources cited in multiple reports describe the invitation as a symbolic gesture aimed at repairing the relationship and moving beyond recent disagreements.

Insiders suggest that while Lively has not yet confirmed whether she will attend the event, relations between the two have improved significantly in recent weeks. One source reportedly claimed the actress is close to receiving a “second chance” as both sides seek to put the controversy behind them.

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Reports indicate that the strain on their friendship emerged during the legal controversy surrounding the film It Ends with Us and actor-director Justin Baldoni. The high-profile dispute allegedly created distance between Swift and Lively, fuelling rumours that their once-close bond had weakened.

Earlier speculation suggested Lively could be excluded from Swift’s wedding guest list altogether. However, recent reports point to a possible reconciliation, with both women said to be making efforts to restore their friendship.

Taylor Swift and Kelce are reportedly planning a wedding celebration in New York City on July 3, with several prominent figures from the entertainment and sports industries expected to attend.

Neither Taylor Swift nor Blake Lively has publicly commented on the reports, leaving fans waiting for official confirmation regarding both the reunion rumours and the alleged wedding invitation.