Taylor Swift is giving fans a glimpse into the whirlwind day that led to the creation of her Toy Story 5 anthem.

On Thursday, June 18, the Grammy-winning singer shared behind-the-scenes footage from the day she recorded “I Knew It, I Knew You,” the end credits song for the highly anticipated Pixar sequel.

In a candid video posted to social media, Swift, 36, detailed what she called a “hectic day,” revealing that inspiration struck after she attended a screening of Toy Story 5 earlier that morning.

“I got so inspired, got the songwriter zoomies, went home, wrote the end credit song for Toy Story 5,” she said. “We have now produced it and I’m doing vocals.”

The singer added that it was just before 7 p.m. and that then-Disney CEO Bob Iger and a Pixar executive were expected to arrive in two hours to hear the finished track, which had yet to be recorded.

“We have not recorded it yet. And I think this is one of the most fun days of my life,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Alongside the video, Swift shared a series of photos, including a childhood snap of herself dressed as a cowgirl with her brother Austin, images with Toy Story 5 director Andrew Stanton and screenplay co-writer Kenna Harris, and moments from the film’s Los Angeles premiere.

Taylor Swift first released “I Knew It, I Knew You” on June 5. She also attended the film’s Los Angeles premiere on June 9, where she surprised audiences with a performance of “I Knew It, I Knew You” and joined Randy Newman for a duet of the franchise’s beloved theme song, “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.”

Toy Story 5 arrives in theaters on June 19.