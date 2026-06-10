Taylor Swift brought a touch of Pixar magic to the red carpet as she attended the premiere of Toy Story 5 on Tuesday, June 9.

The Love Story singer made sure all eyes were on her as he slipped into a whimsical white minidress that instantly captured attention.

The 36-year-old artist arrived at the star-studded event wearing an off-the-shoulder Erdem design featuring delicate floral detailing. The elegant look stood out against the red-carpet backdrop and reflected the playful spirit of the highly anticipated Disney-Pixar sequel.

During the starry night, Taylor Swift posed alongside members of the Toy Story 5 cast, proudly holding a signed VHS copy of the original Toy Story. The appearance comes just weeks after the Grammy winner unveiled her new soundtrack song for the film, titled “I Knew It, I Know You.”

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The track has already become a major success. Within hours of its June 5 release, several streaming platforms announced record-breaking numbers. Apple Music reported that the song became its biggest country single of 2026 and the largest soundtrack-song debut based on first-day streams.

Spotify revealed it was the most-streamed country song in a single day by a female artist in the platform’s history, while Amazon Music called it the biggest first 24-hour streaming debut globally for any song released in 2026.

Toy Story 5 opens on June 19.