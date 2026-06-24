Taylor Swift has brought her signature star power to fiancé Travis Kelce’s Tight End University for the second year in a row.

The singer delighted crowd with a surprise performance at the Tight Ends & Friends Concert in Nashville on Tuesday, June 23, closing out the event with a special set that included a rendition of “Love Story” and a duet with country star Lainey Wilson.

The appearance came as Swift joined Travis Kelce at the opening night of Tight End University, the annual three-day training camp founded by Kelce alongside fellow NFL stars George Kittle and Greg Olsen.

The star-studded concert, presented by Sports Illustrated and Reese’s, also featured performances from the country duo Dan + Shay and singer Chase Rice.

Swift’s surprise appearance brought the evening to a memorable close as she performed for the crowd and shared the stage with Wilson.

During her set, Swift joked that Kittle had requested “Love Story,” drawing cheers from attendees. The performance marked her second consecutive appearance at Tight End University, following her surprise rendition of “Shake It Off” at last year’s event.

The couple announced their engagement in August 2025 and are rumored to be tying the knot this summer.