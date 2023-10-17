Taylor Swift film’s box-office haul slips in final tally

Taylor Swift’s concert film sold $123.5 million worth of tickets around the world over the weekend, slightly less than early box office estimates, distributor AMC Theatres said on Monday.

AMC had projected on Sunday that the global total for ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ would reach $126 million to $130 million in sales for shows from Thursday through Sunday.

Roughly $92.8 million of the worldwide total came from the United States and Canada, AMC said, below the $95 million-plus predicted on Sunday.

‘The Eras Tour’ still holds the record for the highest-grossing concert film in history. The previous record-holder, Justin Bieber’s 2011 film ‘Never Say Never’, collected $99 million worldwide over its entire run.

The turnout for Swift’s movie provided a welcome boost to cinemas facing a lacklustre autumn slate after a strike by Hollywood actors prompted studios to delay titles such as ‘Dune: Part Two’.

For the unversed, the much-awaited documentary film of the billion-dollar Eras Concert tour of the cultural juggernaut, Swift, got an early release in the U.S. and Canada on Wednesday.

Box office analysts had expected the film to take in between $150 million and $225 million over its theatrical run in the United States and Canada.

