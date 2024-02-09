Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ film heads to OTT: When and where to stream?

After dominating the Box Office last year, the ‘Eras Tour’ concert film of American pop superstar Taylor Swift, is now set for an OTT debut on Disney+.

Disney+ has acquired the streaming rights to ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ film, the OTT platform announced earlier this week. The title will premier on the portal next month along with an additional five tracks, including ‘Cardigan’, which were not included in the theatrical release.

Sharing the news on her Instagram handle, the ‘Anti-hero’ hitmaker wrote on Instagram, “This week is truly the best kind of chaos. I’m thrilled to let you know I’ve found a streaming home for The Eras Tour Concert Film, and that home will be @disneyplus.”

“For the first time we’ll be showing the entire concert (including ‘cardigan’, plus 4 additional songs from the acoustic section!!) and I’m calling it, huge shock, ‘Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)’. Available starting March 15 which is actually very 🔜” her announcement read further.

Notably, the title collected $261.7 million at ticket windows upon its release in October last year, making it the highest-grossing concert film in history.

Meanwhile, the concert tour, featuring hit numbers from the entire career of the pop starlet, resumed this week in Tokyo. It is the world’s highest-grossing concert tour with more than $1 billion in ticket sales.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift, 34, recorded history at Sunday’s Grammy 2024 night, as she took home the coveted Album of the Year for an unprecedented fourth time. She became the first-ever four-time recipient, with her album ‘Midnights’.

