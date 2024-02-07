Taylor Swift sends legal notice to American student

American pop superstar Taylor Swift sent a legal warning to a Florida student who track celebrities’ private jet activities including hers.

As reported by a US newspaper, Jack Sweeney, a student at Florida College, has been facing legal action from the attorneys of Taylor Swift, for monitoring the private jet travels of celebrities and public figures, including of the pop star.

Speaking to a foreign news channel on Tuesday, Sweeney confirmed receiving a cease-and-desist letter from Swift’s lawyers in December, demanding to stop publishing private information about the singer, i.e. track of her private flights on his accounts.

Reportedly, the letter, sent by Katie Morrone of Venable LLP, sent on behalf of Swift, accused Sweeney of ‘stalking and harassing behaviour, including consistently publishing real-time and precise information’ about the popstar’s present location and future whereabouts to the public on social media.

The letter said that it is a matter of ‘life-or-death’ for Swift and poses an ‘imminent threat to her safety and wellbeing’, as she regularly deals with stalkers and people who want to harm her since she was a teenager.

In his defence, the student said that he does so only to track the carbon footprint of celebrities and billionaires, adding that his postings mean no harm to Swift and are from the publicly available data from the Federal Aviation Administration and flight signals from aviation enthusiasts, in order to track the flights and estimate the carbon emissions of each flight. “This information is already out there. Her team thinks they can control the world,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pop starlet Taylor Swift, 34, recently recorded history at Sunday’s Grammy 2024 night, as she took home the coveted Album of the Year for an unprecedented fourth time. The ‘Anti-hero’ hitmaker became the first-ever four-time recipient, with her album ‘Midnights’

