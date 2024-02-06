Travis Kelce celebrates Taylor Swift’s historic Grammy win

National Football League star Travis Kelce celebrated the latest record set by his ladylove, American pop superstar Taylor Swift, at the Grammys 2024 night.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Pop starlet Taylor Swift, 34, recorded history at Sunday’s Grammy 2024 night, as she took home the coveted Album of the Year for an unprecedented fourth time.

The ‘Anti-hero’ hitmaker, who previously tied with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Frank Sinatra with three trophies in the category, became the first-ever four-time recipient, with her album ‘Midnights’, and Travis Kelce is definitely a proud beau.

As the Kansas City Chiefs tight end couldn’t attend the ceremony with Swift to witness the groundbreaking win while being busy with Super Bowl practice and preps, he took a moment during a recent press conference to hail his lady love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy)

He said, “She’s unbelievable, she’s rewriting the history books herself. I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and bring some hardware too.”

Further acknowledging her fan brigade, who goes by the name Swifties, Kelce added, “Taylor has an incredible fan base that follows and supports her throughout her life. It’s been fun to bring together the Swifties and the Chiefs Kingdom, introducing them to the football and sports world. It’s been cool to experience that.”

Pertinent to note here that Swift and Kelce have been making headlines for their romance since last year and going by what their friends have to say about this athlete-popstar relationship, it is more than just a fling and the two might be getting married soon.

Travis Kelce confesses ‘love’ for Taylor Swift after AFC championship win