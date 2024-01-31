Travis Kelce confesses ‘love’ for Taylor Swift after AFC championship win

The fresh PDA video of American pop superstar Taylor Swift and National Football League star Travis Kelce broke the internet on Tuesday.

The yet another PDA (Public Display of Affection) moment of the celebrity couple, pop starlet Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has the entire internet in a meltdown, as the two exchanged sweet messages for each other following the latter’s latest AFC Championship win.

In a clip shared by the NFL’s social media account, Kelce is seen meeting Swift on the field at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, where his Kansas City Chiefs triumphed over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC (American Football Conference) Championship game.

The clip captured tearful Kelce telling the ‘Cardigan’ singer, “Tay, I’m gonna enjoy with the guys,” before he added, “I love you,” while being surrounded by cameras. “So much it’s not funny.”

The singer, who kept her hand over her mouth while whispering a message to her beau, reportedly told him, “I’ve never been so proud of anyone, ever.”

Earlier it was also reported by close friends of the duo that the headlining athlete-popstar romance is more than just a fling and the two might be getting married soon.

