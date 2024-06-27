Taylor Swift Europe tour tickers being resold at hefty prices

Some ticket resellers are looking to make a quick buck as American popstar Taylor Swift performs more than 40 shows in 18 cities across Europe this summer.

The singer’s billion-dollar Eras tour has also led to price hikes in the hospitality industry as “swifties” from North America flock to Europe where tickets could cost as much as 80% less due to stricter consumer protection laws.

The high demand had thousands of Taylor Swift fans scrambling to secure tickets, leaving many disappointed as venues were sold out within minutes.

Those who missed out now rely on ticket resale platforms, where prices can reach multiple times the face value, despite many countries regulating secondary market ticket sales to root out unfair practices.

Here are the upcoming European concerts and how much tickets cost in each city.

IRELAND

June 28-30, Aviva Stadium Dublin

Capacity: 51,700

Face value ticket price: from 86 euros ($91.87)

Resale price: from 727 euros ($776.58) via Gigsberg

NETHERLANDS

July 4-6, Johan Cruijff Arena Amsterdam

Capacity: 71,000

Face value ticket price: from 54.88 euros ($58.62)

Resale price: from 173 euros ($184.80) via Viagogo

SWITZERLAND

July 9-10, Stadion Letzigrund Zürich

Capacity: 50,000

Face value ticket price: from 168 Swiss francs ($187.08)

Resale price: from 609 euros ($650.53) via Viagogo

ITALY

July 13-14, San Siro Stadium Milan

Capacity: 75,817

Face value ticket price: from 63.25 euros ($67.56)

Resale price: from 711 euros ($759.49) via Viagogo

GERMANY

July 17-19, Veltins-Arena Gelsenkirchen

Capacity: 70,000

Face value ticket price: from 114 euros ($121.77)

Resale price: from 409 euros ($436.89) via Viagogo

July 23-24, Volksparkstadion Hamburg

Capacity: 57,000

Face value ticket price: from 100 euros ($106.82)

Resale price: from 473 euros ($505.26) via Viagogo

July 27-28, Olympiastadion Munich

Capacity: 77,337

Face value ticket price: from 77 euros ($82.25)

Resale price: from 594 euros ($634.51) via Viagogo

POLAND

Aug. 1-3, Kazimierz Górski National Stadium Warsaw

Capacity: 80,000

Face value ticket price: from 199 zlotys ($49.39)

Resale price: from 350 euros ($373.87) via Gigsberg

AUSTRIA

Aug. 8-10, Ernst Happel Stadium Vienna

Capacity: 54,000

Face value ticket price: from 69.40 euros ($74.13)

Resale price: from 474 euros ($506.33) via Viagogo

UNITED KINGDOM

Aug. 15-17, Wembley Stadium London

Capacity: 90,000

Face value ticket price: from 59 pounds ($74.68)

Resale price: from 507 euros ($541.58) via Viagogo