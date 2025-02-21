Wife divorces husband for booing Taylor Swift at Super Bowl

A woman has gone viral for announcing that she is divorcing her husband after his reaction to Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl.

Louisa Melcher shared her story in a video posted on Instagram and TikTok, explaining why she made this decision, which has sparked a viral debate on social media.

During Super Bowl LIX on February 9, 2025, Taylor Swift appeared on the Jumbotron. Instead of cheering, many fans in the stadium booed her. Louisa’s husband and his friends, started booing her too.

Louisa was shocked by this and felt hurt by her husband’s behavior. She believed that his actions showed a lack of respect not only for Taylor Swift but also for her feelings.

In her viral video, Louisa explained that she has been a fan of Taylor Swift since she was 12 years old.

She mentioned in the viral video that her husband also enjoys Taylor Swift’s music, often playing it while they cook together.

As per the viral woman this moment made her realize that her husband cared more about fitting in with his friends than supporting her.

Louisa went on to say that her decision was not just about the booing but about everything that the moment represented in her relationship.

She felt her husband’s choice to boo Taylor Swift showed immaturity and a lack of understanding.

After filing her divorce papers at the courthouse, Louisa shared the news in another viral post, showing the date of separation as the day of the Super Bowl.

She stated, “To be honest, he might want to start because I just filed my paperwork at the courthouse, and you can see right here the date of separation is this year’s Super Bowl.”

Louisa’s video quickly went viral, with mixed reactions from viewers. Some supported her decision, while others questioned its seriousness.

One user commented, “I’m proud of her for doing her husband such a huge favor. I feel like he’ll be much happier without that craziness in his life.”

Another wrote, “Probably the best thing that ever happened to him. He found a reason to get out of dodge.”

A third person said, “Well done, that’s 1 person saved from Taylor Swift.”

Some others expressed disagreement, with one commenter saying, “Husbands cannot have their own opinion? Free speech only upon agreement?”