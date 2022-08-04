Taylor Swift hides face while getting off private jet amid controversy

American singer Taylor Swift tried to hide her face with an umbrella after completing yet another trip on her private jet.

Multiple pictures obtained and published by a foreign news outlet, see the ‘All Too Well’ singer getting off her private jet as she returned to the town after spending the US independence day with beau – actor Joe Alwyn.

Swift who returned to US from London was seen struggling to hide her face with an umbrella while getting off the jet. The pictures clicked earlier last month, resurfaced on the internet after Taylor Swift landed in hot waters for her huge contribution to the destruction of planet Earth. For those unversed, Swift topped the list of 10 celebrities with the highest carbon footprint due to their usage of private jets. The list which had names Floyd Mayweather, Jay-Z, Alex Rodriguez, Blake Shelton, Steven Spielberg, Kim Kardashian, Mark Wahlberg, Oprah Winfrey and Travis Scott on it, was headlined by the American singer.

Swift was subjected to severe criticism from environmental activists after the report revealed that she had taken over 170 flights on her private jet since 2022.

In her defence, a representative for Swift told a foreign portal, “Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals. To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.”

