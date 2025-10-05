Taylor Swift: I could invisibly enter buildings as spy

The globally recognized singer and songwriter Taylor Swift claims that she could enter the building without being detected as a spy.

The 35-year-old pop superstar Taylor Swift has hilariously joked regarding her covert talents with Scott Mills on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Friday.

However, the interview aired on the same day after she released her recent album, The Life of a Showgirl.

“Yeah, but that’s classified,” in response to a question by 21-year-old Mills about approaching any agency for work, she teased.

“I think the entering and exiting buildings without being seen. Just put me in a garbage can and roll me. I don’t care… I can fit in a purse,” the Opalite singer responded about the nature of the work in which she wants to excel.

“Look, here’s the thing: sometimes I just can’t deal with it. Yeah, and in those times I won’t deal with it. So yeah, I’m just digging tunnels under every building I go into,” she went on to say that she occasionally avoids making a fuss while traveling.

Read More: Taylor Swift gushes over Travis Kelce’s thoughtful engagement ring

Moreover, she was brought to the stage in a janitor’s cart to minimize followers’ attention during the Eras Tour.

For the unserved, the widely known actress is right now not ready to tour anytime soon for her new album.

“I’m going to be really honest with you. Like, I am so tired when I think about doing it again because I would want to do it really, really well again,” Swift stated in an October 3 interview on BBC 1 Radio.

Earlier this year, Taylor Swift heaped praises on her attentive fiancé, NFL star Travis Kelce, for his thoughtfulness, while choosing an engagement ring for the pop megastar.