Taylor Swift in Forbes ‘Iconoclast 50’ as 'Richest Female Musician'

Taylor Swift enters the “richest female musician” category. The star was named in Forbes‘ “Iconoclast 50” list, which “recognises leaders in finance, business, technology, media, entertainment and philanthropy that are changing the game in real time, disrupting their industries and challenging the status quo.”

Forbes further claimed that in March of this year, Swift’s net worth was $2 billion, making her the richest female musician in history.” Swift was named as “one of the most commercially successful songwriters of all time,” mentioning that she “changed the music industry in 2020 when she leveraged her star power to rerecord most of her discography.

As a result, her royalties flowed straight into her pocket, and she inspired fellow artists to take ownership of their music.” The Anti-Hero singer achieved billionaire status in 2024 thanks to her Eras Tour, which consisted of 149 shows in 51 cities across five continents. Her stint became the highest-grossing concert tour in history with a revenue of $2.2 billion. (£1.63 billion).

Read More: Taylor Swift shares ‘Toy Story’ inspired childhood video after releasing new song In 2025, she used her earnings from the tour to buy back her original masters, previously owned by music manager Scooter Braun, for an estimated $360 million (£268 million). She now has ownership of her entire music catalogue.

Taylor Swift celebrated the news at the time, writing to fans, “All the times I was this close, reaching out for it, only for it to fall through. I almost stopped thinking it could ever happen after 20 years of having the carrot dangled and then yanked away. That’s all in the past now. I really get to say these words: All of the music I’ve ever made now belongs to me.”

It is also pertinent to mention that the musician surpassing the Blank Space singer in net worth is Jay-Z, who has a reported net worth of $2.8 billion (£2 billion). Meanwhile, female singers Rihanna and Beyoncé are both worth a reported $1 billion (£744 million) according to Forbes.