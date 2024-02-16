Taylor Swift or Jennifer Lopez: Who will replace Katy Perry on ‘American Idol’?

Less than a week after singer Katy Perry announced her departure from the judging panel of ‘American Idol’, after the forthcoming season 22, the reality show has reportedly found her replacement.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Even before the final season of ‘American Idol’, with Perry as a judge, kickstarts later this week, the reality show makers are on the toes to find a replacement before her chapter’s closure.

As per the reports from foreign publications, pop superstars Jennifer Lopez and Taylor Swift are frontrunners to replace Katy Perry on the judging panel of ‘American Idol’.

Reports suggest that the ‘American Idol’ veteran, Jennifer Lopez, who previously served as judge on seasons 10-11 and then in 13-15, can return to fill in the place. Quoting a source close to the production, the report stated, “When people come back, things work… people like nostalgia, and people like Jen.”

Meanwhile, another insider says that makers are also in an attempt to bring ‘younger voice’ of Swift on the panel, given her popularity in new age music lovers.

Pertinent to note here that the ‘Firework‘ hitmaker made the shocking announcement of her departure from the singing reality show, after six years, during a recent appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’.

“I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol,” she said. “I mean, I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat.”

However, Perry did not rule out the possibility of returning to the show and added, “I love the show so much but I want to see the world. Maybe I’ll come back if they have me one day.”

Taylor Swift sends legal notice to American student