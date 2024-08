Taylor Swift’s London dates not impacted by Vienna events

British police said there was nothing to indicate that a planned attack on a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna would have any impact on her return next week to Wembley Stadium, London, for her five final shows in Europe.

Swift’s three concerts in Vienna, expected to draw 195,000 people, were cancelled this week after police there said they had foiled an attack by a 19-year-old Austrian who was intent on attacking fans with a bomb or knife.

Her record-breaking Eras tour came to Britain in June, with shows in Edinburgh, Liverpool and Cardiff, before she visited London for three nights, with the now-prime minister, Keir Starmer, and members of the royal family in the crowd.

She will return to Wembley on August 15 for five nights before heading back to North America for her final dates of Eras, which has become the highest grossing concert tour of all time, according to reports.

“There is nothing to indicate that the matters being investigated by the Austrian authorities will have an impact on upcoming events here in London,” a spokesperson for London’s Metropolitan Police said.

Austrian police detained two people on Wednesday on suspicion of plotting attacks on concerts. They said one, a 19 year-old suspect, had a particular focus on the Swift concerts in Vienna.

London’s Met Police said millions of visitors had a safe and enjoyable experience at high-profile events in London every year, with Bruce Springsteen playing at Wembley in July.

“The Met works closely with venue security teams and other partners to ensure there are appropriate security and policing plans in place,” the spokesperson said.

“As always, we will continue to keep any new information under careful review.”

The foiled plot was a reminder however of past attacks at concerts and stadiums, including the bombing of Manchester Arena in May 2017, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had performed.

FANS’ DISMAY

Katie Su, president of the University of the Arts London Taylor Swift society, has attended previous dates on the tour, including in London, and has tickets for next week

“I’m a bit scared but I’m still going to go,” she said.

“Compared to when I was in another city for the Eras tour, the Wembley security is more strict.”

Other fans turned to social media to express their dismay over the Vienna cancellations, their fears that the London nights could also be cancelled, and to ask for tickets.

“If anyone is selling 2 tickets for Taylor Swift for ANY night in London Wembley pls pls message me, from a very desperate and devastated girl in Vienna x x,” a user called Haz said on X.

Tickets to see Taylor Swift sold out rapidly as fans battled to see the most high-profile tour in years. A general admission standing ticket for Wembley cost 110.40 pounds ($140).

The same tickets were available on resale websites such as Viagogo and StubHub for more than 1,200 pounds each on Thursday.

Police in Britain are already on high alert after racist riots broke out, targeting immigrants and Muslim communities following the murder of three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, northwest England, on July 29.

“These were just little kids at a dance class,” Swift said the day after that attack.

Policing in Britain has been stepped up since the violence erupted and large anti-racist counter-demonstrations thwarted further violence on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.7888 pounds)