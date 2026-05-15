Taylor Swift continued her recent streak of bridal-inspired fashion during another glamorous night out in New York City this week.

The Grammy-winning singer was spotted arriving at Zero Bond, an exclusive members-only club in Manhattan, wearing a chic white Stella McCartney peplum button-up top paired with loose tan trousers and black sandals from The Row.

Swift completed the elegant look with a thin black belt, a small black Fendi handbag and her signature loose waves with blunt bangs.

The outing comes as speculation surrounding Swift’s upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce continues to grow. Reports claim the couple is preparing for a summer wedding in New York City, though neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed the details.

Earlier in the day, Swift’s bodyguard was photographed carrying what appeared to be a large white garment bag and a Stella McCartney shopping bag outside her residence, fueling even more attention around the singer’s latest fashion statement.

Taylor Swift has spent much of the week socializing with close friends and family across New York City.

On Tuesday, she attended Lena Dunham’s 40th birthday dinner at Via Carota in the West Village alongside guests including Andrew Rannells, Emily Ratajkowski and filmmaker Romain Gavras.

On Monday, Swift was spotted with her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, and her brother, Austin at The Eighty Six, another West Village eatery.