Amid the enormous success of her ‘The Eras’ concert tour and its docu-film, American pop superstar Taylor Swift is officially a billionaire now.

As per the reports from foreign-based media outlets, Taylor Swift can officially be called a billionaire now as the net worth of the pop sensation currently stands at $1.1 billion, after she raked in millions from her sold-out Eras concert tour and the documentary film of the same which debuted at the Box Office earlier this month.

Reportedly, her 146-show worldwide concert tour has a major contribution to her net worth, only the US leg of which added a whopping $4.3 billion to the country’s GDP. Additionally, the tour is expected to collect at least $2.2 billion in ticket sales in the North American region alone, while the whole world tour could generate a massive $4.1 billion, getting the biggest ever profit share in history from a single tour for Swift.

Speaking about the success of her concert film, it has grossed over $130 million in worldwide ticket sales so far, with $80 million in advanced bookings.

Furthermore, she also released her re-recorded album ‘1989’ earlier this week.

It is pertinent to note here that the ‘Cardigan’ singer is among the very few musicians who have amassed this fortune only with her music and performance.

Meanwhile, Swift is currently also making headlines for her budding romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

