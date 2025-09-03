Taylor Swift once played three-hour private concert for THIS wrestler’s dying wife

American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift once gave a very special gift to WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star Jeff Jarrett and his family during a difficult time.

The world-famous singer arranged a private concert for the wrestler’s wife before she lost her battle with cancer.

According to People, it happened in 2006 in Hendersonville, Tennessee, where Swift had grown up. Jeff Jarrett’s wife was seriously ill, and Taylor Swift came to their home to support the family.

She brought her guitar and performed for hours. The private show began with just a few family members, but more people joined in and it turned into a gathering of about 45 guests.

Taylor Swift sang for around three hours, creating a memory that Jeff Jarrett has called unforgettable. The concert lifted the mood of AEW star’s family while his wife was fighting her illness.

Sadly, she passed away a few months later, but the kindness of Swift left a lasting mark on Jeff Jarrett and his children. Taylor Swift had also been close to the family before this, as she used to babysit Jeff Jarrett’s daughters.

After the loss, she continued to stay in touch with them and was a strong source of comfort. Jeff Jarrett has spoken warmly about this bond, and his daughters still treasure the link they share with Taylor Swift.

Now, as Swift celebrates her global success and prepares to release her new album, this story reminds fans of her personal kindness. For Jeff Jarrett, the private concert showed the caring side of Taylor Swift, who brought light to his family before his wife’s passing.

