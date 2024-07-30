‘These were just kids’: Taylor Swift reacts to stabbing at themed dance class

US singer Taylor Swift opened up on the mass stabbing at a children’s Swift-themed dance class in the UK on Monday.

At least three minor girls were killed while five other children were critically injured along with two adults.

Merseyside police said that a 17-year-old has been arrested following the attack on the dance and yoga workshop in Southport, north England.

Police were called at 11:47am to a seaside town address where the attack took place.

Merseyside police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy noted, “When they arrived, they were shocked to find that multiple people, many of whom were children, had been subjected to a ferocious attack and had suffered serious injuries.”

Taking to her Instagram, Taylor Swift wrote that the deadly attack was washing over her continuously.

“The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders.”

“These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families,” the singer added.

