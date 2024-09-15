Taylor Swift receives flak from Trump over Kamala Harris endorsement

Former US president Donald Trump lashed out at singer Taylor Swift after she endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, the Republican presidential candidate declared that he hated the ‘Fortnight’ singer.

“I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” the former US president wrote days after Swift endorsed Kamala Harris for president of the United States.

Reacting to Trump in a post on X, Liz Cheney — the Republican former congressional representative quoted his comment and wrote, “Says the smallest man who ever lived.”

It is worth noting here that Taylor Swift broke her silence on the current state of US politics last week, voicing support for Harris over Donald Trump for the White House, and calling the Democratic candidate a “steady-handed, gifted leader.”

“I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” Taylor Swift wrote. “I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

The US singer also mentioned the usage of her AI-generated images showing her falsely endorsing Donald Trump.

“It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth,” she added.

Earlier, the former US president had admired Taylor Swift, while mentioning that she was a liberal.

“I think she’s beautiful — very beautiful! I find her very beautiful. I think she’s liberal. She probably doesn’t like Trump. I hear she’s very talented,” he said in an interview with Variety.

However, after Swift’s endorsement of Harris, Trump said that he was never a fan of the singer.

“I was not a Taylor Swift fan. She’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace,” he added.