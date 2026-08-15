Taylor Swift’s recent appearance made chaos among the Swifties fandom as fans discovered one clue after another.

Recently, Taylor Swift stepped out in London, which fans noticed was a repeated occurrence after she initially did it two years ago before announcing The Life of a Showgirl.

Fans realised that pictures of the Opalite hitmaker walking out in front of an exit sign came out in 2024, and she turned out to be teasing the colour palette for Showgirl.

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According to the report, the fandom believes that the Grammy winner is teasing the colour palette of TS13 with her recent sighting. Swifties rushed to the comments urgently and wrote, “ALSO SHE WAS IN THE SAME PLACE 2 YEARS AGO AND TEASED THE SHOWGIRL PALETTE!,” and “how did we not notice,” wrote another.

A third chimed in, “This is not a drill folks,” and more noticed, “+it’s the same color of TNT Just married!!” as well as “also the same colour as master’s announcement post!” Another added to the comments and noted, “the last line of the first paragraph when she says, ‘But there’s nothing I hate more than doing what I’ve always done!’ That could apply to now with all the clowning for Debut TV or TS13.